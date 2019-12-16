WINDSOR -- Construction is underway for a new hotel in Lakeshore.

Petcon Hospitality Group Inc. / Petretta Construction Inc. announced Monday that it has broken ground on a 105-room Holiday Inn Express and Suites hotel.

The company first announced plans for the hotel in June.

The hotel is going up between Boston Pizza and Estetica Day Spa on Amy Croft Drive off Manning Road.

It is slated to open by the end of 2020.

InterContinental Hotels Group is the parent company of the Holiday Inn Express brand. The hotel will be owned by Petcon Hospitality Group Inc. and managed by Crescent Hotels and Resorts under a license agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group.

“We look forward to partnering with IHG and providing future guests with the unmatched comfort and hospitality that comes with staying at a Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel,” says Davide Petretta, president of Petcon Hospitality Group Inc. / Petretta Construction Inc.

The six storey Holiday Inn Lakeshore hotel will offer guests a meeting room, dining room, breakfast pantry, business centre, fitness centre and an indoor pool.

It features the new Formula Blue Design solution which was created to meet the evolving needs of the brand’s target guest. The company says the design is a combination of fresh, energetic and engaging elements.