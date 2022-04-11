Confirmed case of 'highly infectious' avian flu detected at Point Pelee

Parks Canada is asking Point Pelee visitors to take a few precautions after a case of avian flu was found in the park.

According to a post on the Point Pelee National Park Facebook page, Canada has seen outbreaks of a highly infectious strain of avian influenza, a naturally occurring virus that affects both wild and domestic birds.

There has been a confirmed case of this virus in Point Pelee, and while the park remains safe to visit, there are a number of precautions to take when visiting.

Parks Canada recommends the following:

Never approach or handle wildlife in the park, including sick, injured or dead birds.

Never allow your pet to approach wildlife, including sick, injured or dead birds.

If you see sick, injured or deceased wildlife in Point Pelee National Park, call 1 877-852-3100 or let a staff member know.

Never feed wild birds from your hand or try to lure birds with food or seeds.

Clean all clothing and footwear before coming to the park

Clean/disinfect footwear before leaving the park, particularly if you raise fowl or have pet birds at home.

Parks Canada also has the following tips for staying safe while at home or outside the park:

Regularly clean indoor and outdoor bird houses, bird feeders and bird baths using a weak solution of domestic bleach (10% sodium hypochlorite), and ensure they are well rinsed and dried before re-use.

Remove bird feeders from areas that are open to poultry and other domestic animals.

Limit any travel to farms which house fowl (chickens, turkeys, ducks, etc).

If you encounter a sick or dead wild bird outside the park, contact the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 866-673-4781 or report online at cwhc.wildlifesubmissions.org.

Parks Canada says diseases such as avian flu naturally occur in wildlife populations and past outbreaks eventually declined as wild bird populations built immunity.

Parks Canada says it will continue to follow all health precautions and work with Environment and Climate Change Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to monitor the situation.

Infograph with tips to stop the spread of avian flu. (Source: Parks Canada)