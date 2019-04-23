

CTV Windsor





A major investment could be on the way for Amherstburg.

The town has accepted a conditional offer to buy roughly three acres of land east of the former St. Bernard school site. The town bought the seven acre property for $550,000 from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board in April 2018.

The town’s chief administrative officer, John Miceli, says the buyer is working to build a long-term care home on the property and the investment could stand between $30 million and $40 million.

The sale to the, as of yet, unnamed buyer is conditional on obtaining the necessary provincial licensing to operate a proposed 128 to 160 bed facility.

Miceli says the project would lead to 80 new full-time jobs in the town along with an expected 205 spin-off jobs.

“With Amherstburg having the fastest growing senior population in the region, what we've done tonight is continue to solidify council's direction on senior amenities in this community,” said Miceli.

The new facility is also projected to add more than $300,000 to the town’s tax revenues.