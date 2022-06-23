'Concerning' results: 21 vehicles taken out of service in Windsor commercial vehicle blitz

Police are calling a recent commercial vehicle blitz “concerning” after handing out dozens of charges during a joint initiative in Windsor.

Members of the Essex County OPP Traffic Unit, Windsor police and Ministry of Transportation Enforcement, participated together in a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) blitz on Wednesday.

The CMV checks included licensing, documentation, vehicle weight and mechanical fitness.

“The results of the inspections this week are concerning,” said an OPP news release.

Here are the results of the one-day inspection blitz:

26 Level 1 inspections

21 vehicles were taken out of service

4 licence plates were removed due to safety/maintenance violations

43 charges relating to the inspections

18 charges relating to passenger vehicles

"The Essex County OPP is committed to doing our part to ensure commercial motor vehicles are adhering to the regulations. Working alongside with our enforcement partners at Windsor Police Service and MTO enforcement officers, together we can keep our roadways safer for everyone,” said Inspector Angela Ferguson, Detachment Commander for Essex County OPP.

Police say they investigate thousands of preventable CMV collisions every year, making it a serious road safety issue.