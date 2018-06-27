

CTV Windsor





A crowd gathered to watch the official opening of the new food court at Devonshire Mall.

Mall officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

"This is a very exciting time in Devonshire Mall's 48 year history within our community,” says general manager Chris Savard. “This opening is a testament to our retailers, our owners, our management team and most importantly, our customers.”

Devonshire Mall is owned by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) and managed by Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services Inc. Officials say collaboration of this opening is part of the $70-million redevelopment and renovation project which is ongoing at the centre.

The following retailers opened Wednesday: Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Tim Hortons, New York Fries, Mucho Burrito, Feta & Olives, Manchu Wok, Hurry Curry, A & W, Cultures, Freshly Squeezed, and Niko Sushi.

Mandarin Restaurant, a relocated Shoppers Drug Mart, Mountain Warehouse, Bikini Village and a relocated Footlocker will celebrate Grand Opening Festivities along with all Devonshire Mall retailers.

While the majority of food court retailers will open Wednesday, construction continues throughout the summer bringing more retailers to the market.

The new food court will include 15 retailers, an expanded seating area, an organic food recycling program, and new washroom facilities all within a bright and welcoming new space.

“Devonshire continues to provide fantastic food offerings housed in a spacious, comfortable seating area,” says Savard. “We are proud to say that we have made a commitment to obtain zero waste status in our food court through a strategic recycling program. “

Savard says their efficient staff and diligent food court retailers along with 'state of the art' automated systems, help to position Devonshire Mall as a leader in recycling efforts.

“The universal washroom facilities will enable customers who require special care, a private room with accessibility apparatus,” says Savard. “This offering is a direct result of customer input and we are proud to be able to help serve the needs of many in our community."