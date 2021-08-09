WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Community Support Centre (CSC) will once again be giving out backpacks for students to ensure they’re prepared to head back to the classroom.

The centre will host its 2021 school backpack campaign at the CSC this week starting Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Qualifying families in Lakeshore and Tecumseh are welcomed to stop by the centre at any time during the campaign, no appointment necessary.

Income qualifiers are:

One person -$26,426

Two people - $32,898

Three people - $40,444

Four people - $49,106

Seven or more - $69,934

Those interested in grabbing a backpack will need to bring their Child Tax Benefit statement for the 2020 taxation year. The statement would have been issued in July and notes the names and ages of the family’s children and the family income.

For additional information, the CSC can be reached at 519-728-1435