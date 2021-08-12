WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new interactive mapping tool has been launched to help residents better locate community resources in Windsor and Essex County.

Windsor-Essex residents now have access to the Regional Community Safety and Well-Being Asset Map is an interactive tool which highlights the physical locations of community resources from first responders and education to food insecurity and health services.

The map includes more than 1,200 community assets which are identified and categories on the map the offer a “simpler view of available resources across the region.” The map is part of the groundwork for the Windsor Essex Regional Community Safety and Well-Being Plan (CSWB).

CSWB partners plan to build on the assets identified in the map to create an “even more comprehensive too” to highlight the resources in Windsor-Essex.

The CSWB was launched this year and is mandated by the province with the aims of creating a community where everyone feels safe and has access to opportunities and services.

The plan’s goal is to determine residents’ concerns and priorities across topics such as financial security, mental and physical health, crime, education, housing, among others.

A video has been released the offers a project update of the map and how to use it here.