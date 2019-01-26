

CTV Windsor





The community is rallying around a family after a mother of three died a week after childbirth.

Ashley Bearelle died on Jan. 22, eight days after she gave birth.

Family member Krisitina Lioacono says she was overjoyed to hear a baby would soon be the newest addition to the family.

“We were expecting a third baby boy in the family. She was going to get induced and she did get induced and she delivered a baby by emergency C-section. And she never came home,” Lioacono says.

Bearelle leaves behind her husband Brandon and three boys.

Lioacono says the community has stepped up to help in their time of great need.

“The overwhelming support, generosity and love - you can feel it and that's what we need right now.”

Andrea Wadi from Baby Envy Boutique has spearheaded a local fundraiser.

“We started a Facebook page and we had over 20,000 views overnight we are a designated drop off spot for any diapers, wipes or formula for the family,” she says.

“It feels amazing that we were able to help the family this way. In such a tragic situation, something good has to come out of it.”

The family tells CTV News they are completely overwhelmed by the love and support.

“We are a small family but I feel like this is brought us to a bigger family. We have all this support and we're going to be there for those kids be there for my nephew.That's all we can do,” Lioacono says.