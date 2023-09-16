Comfortable and cloudy around Windsor Saturday

A mix of sun and cloud is expected throughout the day in Windsor with a high of 21 degrees.

Partly cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance of showers and a low of 14.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with showers expected and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 20 degrees.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a low of 10.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 23.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 26.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.