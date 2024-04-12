Cocaine and shotgun ammunition seized on Church Street

Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man after seizing cocaine, shotgun ammunition and cash.

Members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at a suspect’s home in the 2100 block of Church Street on Thursday.

During their search, officers seized 21.4 grams of cocaine and $300 in counterfeit in U.S. currency. They also recovered a 12-gauge shotgun stock and various types of ammunition, items the suspect was prohibited from possessing due to a release order.

A man has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of counterfeit money and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.