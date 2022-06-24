Cocaine and chemicals seized in synthetic drug lab raid in LaSalle

Police have seized over two kilograms of cocaine and “significant quantities” of chemicals from a clandestine synthetic drug lab in LaSalle.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team (CLIRT), received information in June alleging a suspected clandestine synthetic drug lab was operating in the town.

OPP, LaSalle police, the Ontario Fire Marshall, LaSalle Fire Service and Essex-Windsor EMS executed a search warrant at a residential location in LaSalle on Wednesday.

Bulk chemicals at a residence in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: OPP)As a result of the search warrant, police say they found a functional clandestine synthetic drug lab processing cocaine.

Police seized more than two kilograms of cocaine as well as chemicals associated to a cocaine extraction lab, including acetone, isopropyl alcohol, hexane, muriatic acid and hydrochloric acid.

Police say there is no concern to public safety associated to the dismantling of the clandestine synthetic drug lab identified in this investigation.

“The commercial grade, flammable chemicals were removed from the location by a hazardous waste management company,” said an OPP news release. Suspected cocaine processing in LaSalle Ont. (Source: OPP)

At this time, charges have not been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

OPP say indicators of a synthetic drug lab include:

Suspicious activity, secretive behavior and avoidance of neighbour interactions.

Occupants attend for short time periods and at odd hours.

Chemical odours.

Garbage contains numerous chemical containers, glassware, bags full of soil or garbage are never put out.

Location has excessive security.

Evidence of chemical dumping grounds on or near premises.

Obstructed or covered windows.

Odd items being brought inside the location - equipment, glassware, chemical drums, etc.

Police say the dangers of clandestine synthetic drug labs include fire, explosion, harmful fumes and chemical exposure as well as environmental damage and waste.

If you see indicators of a clandestine synthetic drug lab, call local police 1-888-310-1122 immediately. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Remember to remain at a safe distance.