Cloudy conditions Saturday with showers possible

    It’s a cloudy Saturday in the Rose City with showers likely in the afternoon and winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

    Windsor, Ont. could experience record-breaking temperatures, with a high of around 14 degrees possible on Saturday. The record temperature for Dec. 9 was set in 1946 at 14.4 degrees.

    Saturday night will remain cloudy with periods of rain expected overnight and a low of plus 2.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Sunday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 late in the afternoon. High plus 4.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 5.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 2.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

