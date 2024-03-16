WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cleanup underway after car drives through bulk foods store in Windsor, Ont.

    Cleanup is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Windsor, Ont. Bulk Barn on March 16, 2024. ((Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Cleanup is underway Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a Windsor Bulk Barn store.

    Few details are known at this time, but initial photos of the incident were posted online just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

    CTV News reached out to the Windsor Police Service, but were told they "can't disclose any details” regarding the crash.

    The estimated cost of damage or whether there were any injuries sustained in the crash remain unclear at this time.

    - With files from CTV News Windsor’s Sanjay Maru  

    Cleanup is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Windsor, Ont. Bulk Barn on March 16, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

    Cleanup is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Windsor, Ont. Bulk Barn on March 16, 2024. ((Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

