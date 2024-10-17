CKPS reminds drivers to obey road closure signs

The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) is reminding drivers to obey all road signs, especially road closure signs.

According to the police service, during a recent collision, seven Provincial Offence Notices were given out, as well as three warnings, to drivers who drove around road closure signs.

“Some were approaching the scene at speeds of 80 km/h or higher, putting not only our first responders at risk, but also other motorists and pedestrians,” said the CKPS.

“Driving past barricades not only jeopardizes the safety of everyone involved, but it can also disrupt essential evidence gathering and traumatize those who inadvertently witness the aftermath of a collision.”

Moving or driving around barricades can lead to serious consequences, including a fine of $110 and three demerit points, according to officers.