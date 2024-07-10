CK officer charged with assault and uttering threats

Windsor Police has charged a Chatham-Kent (CK) Police Service officer after an incident on June 26.

CK Police said it’s in relation to an on-duty incident in Chatham.

The Windsor Police Service was then contacted to conduct an independent investigation.

On Wednesday, Constable Fraser Curtis, a 14-year member of the CK Police Service, has been arrested and charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats.

No injuries were sustained in the incident and the officer has been put on administrative duties.

No further details will be provided at this time.