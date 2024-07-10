CK officer charged with assault and uttering threats
Windsor Police has charged a Chatham-Kent (CK) Police Service officer after an incident on June 26.
CK Police said it’s in relation to an on-duty incident in Chatham.
The Windsor Police Service was then contacted to conduct an independent investigation.
On Wednesday, Constable Fraser Curtis, a 14-year member of the CK Police Service, has been arrested and charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats.
No injuries were sustained in the incident and the officer has been put on administrative duties.
No further details will be provided at this time.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
Surging optimism as Canada continues to shock the soccer world at Copa America
A 2-nil semi-final loss to Argentina dashed Canada’s hopes of reaching the championship game at the Copa America Tournament, but getting this far and having a surprising level of success was a major breakthrough.
Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations
The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race
Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday, just weeks after headlining a fundraiser that brought in a record single-night haul for the president's reelection campaign.
MLB player Wander Franco charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in the Dominican Republic
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 14 after being charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic, authorities said Wednesday.
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing three women, the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator, near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special
Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.
Video shows shipment of live eels spilling at Vancouver airport
A cooler full of live eels broke open while being unloaded at the Vancouver International Airport earlier this week, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia “Jenny” Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
-
How local bars and restaurants are coping as LCBO strike carries on
Ontario bars and restaurants are keeping a close eye on the LCBO strike as many rely on the stores to stock their liquor shelves.
London
-
'I'm not happy with the outcome': London man convicted of manslaughter for his role in a brutal stabbing death
Robert Charnock has been convicted in the December 2021 murder of Kenneth Wallis.
-
London councillor 'cautioned' by tribunal following complaints of disrespectful social media posts
The official findings of an independent tribunal of allegations of code of conduct violations for London Police Services Board member Coun. Susan Stevenson were made public this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia “Jenny” Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
Barrie
-
Supervisor found guilty of criminal negligence in deadly dump truck crash
A man charged in connection with a fatal dump truck crash near Alliston nearly four years ago has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
-
Ontario health minister announces $10 million investment to bolster nursing workforce
The deputy premier and health minister was in Orillia Wednesday morning to announce a $10 million investment to address a staffing shortage in many of Ontario's hospitals.
-
4 arrested in Collingwood drug bust, $9,500 worth of fentanyl seized: OPP
Four people have been arrested and charged after police raided an RV and a home in Collingwood last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community votes in favour hosting nuclear waste site
After a consultation process that began in 2010, residents in the Township of Ignace have voted in favour of hosting of a $22 billion nuclear waste site.
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
New Brunswick resident killed in northern Ont. highway crash
A 72-year-old resident of New Brunswick was killed in a single-vehicle crash July 9 on Highway 11 north of North Bay, Ont.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. community votes in favour hosting nuclear waste site
After a consultation process that began in 2010, residents in the Township of Ignace have voted in favour of hosting of a $22 billion nuclear waste site.
-
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
-
Sudbury Wolves players describe excitement of being picked in the NHL draft
It's been an exciting few weeks for two Sudbury Wolves players who are fresh out of NHL training camps.
Ottawa
-
Here's a rare look inside OC Transpo's Transit Operations Centre
When major events come to the nation's capital or when harsh weather slams the city, the dozens of staff members inside OC Transpo's Transit Operations Control Centre (TOCC) jump into action.
-
Financial challenges force closure of lifestyle store in the Glebe
A popular lifestyle store in the Glebe that features organic and eco-friendly products is closing it's storefront.
-
This Ottawa neighbourhood named as one of the best places to live in Canada
Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood is one of the best places to live in Canada, according to a new study. The RE/MAX 2024 Liveability Report names Sandy Hill, the area nestled between the Rideau Canal and the Rideau River, as one of the 10 best neighbourhoods in the country.
Toronto
-
Ford calls Ontario Science Centre a 'decrepit building', says repairing it is 'foolish'
Ontario's premier pushed back against critics of his government's controversial decision to shut down the Ontario Science Centre, calling the building 'decrepit' and saying completely fixing it would cost upwards of half a billion dollars.
-
Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring torrential rain to Toronto. Here is when it will stop
The remnant of Hurricane Beryl arrived in the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday, bringing torrential downpours that resulted in some ponding on some local roads.
-
Iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' set to hit the market on Thursday
After more than 50 years, the iconic “Leslieville dollhouse” will soon have a new owner.
Montreal
-
Record-breaking rainfall wreaks havoc on Montreal roads
Some drivers had to abandon their cars during the afternoon commute on Wednesday after Montreal was soaked in a heavy, record-breaking downpour of rain that wreaked havoc on the roads.
-
Former Quebec junior hockey players sentenced for sex assault to appeal sentences
Two former Quebec junior hockey players will appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
-
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
-
A prescription for nostalgia: Unclaimed photos from the 1960s discovered in Winnipeg pharmacy
A box of photographs found in a Selkirk Avenue pharmacy is offering a glimpse into the city’s past and reconnecting people with long-lost memories.
-
Heat warning issued in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba communities can expect extreme daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Record heat in Edmonton for a third straight day
Edmonton set another record high Wednesday afternoon: As of 6 p.m., the city had hit 36.2 C.
-
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for 700 Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
-
Air quality alert issued for Edmonton and area due to smog
It's more of a "smog" issue for Edmonton than a wildfire smoke issue. But, the city and surrounding regions are under an "Air Quality Statement" issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Calgary
-
Two additional wire snaps on feeder main not a cause for concern, city officials say
The City of Calgary is sharing concerns over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
-
Garage destroyed, 2 houses damaged in Wednesday afternoon fire in southeast
An investigation is underway into what caused a garage to catch fire Wednesday afternoon in southeast Calgary.
-
Search leads to seizure of weapons, drugs as 2 Calgarians face over 60 charges
A Calgary man and woman face over 60 criminal charges after a June investigation that led to the seizure of weapons and drugs.
Regina
-
'Dug ourselves into a hole': City of Regina to request debt limit increase
The City of Regina is preparing to ask the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) for an increase to its debt limit.
-
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
-
'Welcome a more diverse group': National golf program looking to gain interest with youth
The First Tee Prairies golf program is looking to grow the game by engaging younger players and removing barriers.
Vancouver
-
Coolers seized from Vancouver encampment during heat wave
Rangers seized two coolers from a person living in a tent in Vancouver's CRAB Park Tuesday as a heat wave scorched the city, the park board has confirmed.
-
B.C. recommits to $250M in funding for police transition after reaching deal with Surrey
The B.C. government and the City of Surrey have reached a deal to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force with the province recommitting to $250 million in funding.
-
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
Vancouver Island
-
Hundreds join chorus for Indigenous boys whose singing was silenced
On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people showed their support for the boys by gathering in the village square, with drums in their hands and songs in their hearts.
-
B.C. war veteran John Hillman, dead at 105, raised thousands for children's charity
Second World War veteran John Hillman, who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity in the last years of his life, died Monday at the age of 105.
-
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
Atlantic
-
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
-
'We don’t tolerate bullying': New Brunswick education council files appeal
The vice-chair of a New Brunswick education council believes they are being bullied by the province’s education minister.
-
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
N.L.
-
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
The union representing inshore fishers and fish plant workers Newfoundland and Labrador interrupted a press conference of the country's environment ministers in St. John's.
-
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after encampment dismantled
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police responded to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and charged three students.