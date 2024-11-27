How to stay safe when online shopping

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach, the LaSalle Police Service is offering up some tips to stay safe when online shopping this holiday season.

If you are looking on any sites, keep the following in mind:

Shop on trusted websites: Try to avoid unverified links and double check you are on a shop’s legitimate website.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi when placing orders: Always use secure, private networks as public networks can put you at a higher risk of being hacked.

Check for secure payment methods: When paying, use platforms like PayPal or a credit card with fraud protection.

Monitor your accounts: Make sure you are checking your bank account regularly to ensure there are no unauthorized charges.