City reminding residents to renew dog licenses

Windsor residents with dogs are being reminded to renew their dog licences.

Ren’s Pets is once again offering a $20 voucher for each licence that is purchased or renewed online. Residents can also avoid late fees and purchase by Feb. 1.

“If your dog gets lost, a valid and current licence is the first step to bringing your pet back home quickly and easily,” said a news release from the city. “A proper licence tag helps speed up your reunion by supplying crucial contact information to the person who finds your dog, and regular pound fees are waived when a lost dog is brought to the humane society wearing a valid tag.”

Dog licences can be purchased online from the city’s website under the E-services tab or by searching “dog licence” at www.CityWindsor.ca. The online application takes just minutes to complete, and your tag will be in your mailbox once processing is complete.

Alternatively, in-person services are available at City Hall, at all City Customer Care Centres and at the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.

For more information on dog licences, including licensing fees and restrictions, please visit the Dog Licence e-service page or contact 311.