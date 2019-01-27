

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor and region.

It says snow will develop later on Monday morning and persist into Monday night.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible.

Snow may be mixed with or change to rain Monday evening as temperatures rise about the freezing mark.

Envionment Canda says there may be an impact on the commute both Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

A snowfall warning may be required as the system approaches.

Chatham-Kent will also be impacted by the system.