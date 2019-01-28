Buses cancelled ahead of weather system
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 6:32AM EST
The snow hasnt't hit yet, but it's coming and so buses have been proactively cancelled in Windsor-Essex.
Snow is expected to move in later Monday morning. It is likely to be heavy at times with blowing snow as well.
A Special Weather Statement is in effect as 10-15 cm is expected. Snowfall warnings have been issued in areas east of Windsor-Essex such as London-Middlesex.
Buses are running in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton.