WINDSOR, ONT. -- The western portion of Windsor’s riverfront will soon see some major development.

The city unveiled big plans Friday for the so-called “celestial beacon” along the city’s waterfront at the foot of Askin Avenue.

That’s the proposed site of the restored streetcar number 351, which was restored by RM Automotive at a budgeted cost of $750,000.

The grand concept for the beacon site, completed by Architecttura Inc., will be accompanied by another round of ‘expedited’ public consultation, according to the city.

By combining the streetcar 351 project with the celestial beacon site, city officials say the city will be eligible for a federal heritage grant. Council will hold a final vote to approve the process on June 15.

More to come...