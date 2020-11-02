WINDSOR, ONT. -- As winter is fast approaching, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has announced a few changes to its programs and facilities.

The organization says while the province has allowed the region to remain in Stage 3 of reopening, ERCA “continues to work collaboratively in the community to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Considering local, provincial and federal directions the conservation authority announced the following updates to its programs.

Outdoor conservation areas and greenway trails will continue to be open from dawn to dusk for passive use. Proper physical distancing protocols of remaining at least two metres from any other visitor who is not part of your household must be observed.

Holiday Beach Conservation Area washrooms are now closed for the winter season, and the roads closed to vehicles. Visitors may still park outside of the gates and walk in.

The John R. Park Homestead grounds are closed during shoreline construction. Photo permits and the Gift Shop are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through November.

Waterfowl Hunting is taking place at Hillman Marsh, Holiday Beach, Big Creek and Cedar Creek and deer hunting is occurring in our natural areas without public trails. ERCA reminds all to follow the posted signs at these Conservation Areas to ensure safety.

Large events, including the Super Santa Run and Christmas in the Country, are cancelled for this year, but other smaller events are ongoing and can be viewed on ERCA’s website.

All essential services including our Flood Forecasting and Warning remain active.

ERCA offices at 360 Fairview Avenue West will continue modified operations. Inquiries can be made over the phone and by email.

A full updated list of ERCA’s program and facility changes is available on the organization’s website.