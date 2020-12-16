WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor has been awarded more than $19 million in funding from the province to support financial impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding was announced Wednesday and will be under the Safe Restart Program to help with ongoing municipal operating budget effects.

“There is no way around it: this is great news for the City of Windsor,” Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release. “Doug Ford and Steve Clark have recognized the unique challenges that our border community faced as a result of this public health emergency, which dried up revenues from the tunnel, airport and casino while increasing costs associated with keeping our staff and residents safe.”

An additional $14,406,000 has been awarded in Phase 2 application-based funding to address the city’s municipal operating pressures this year.

Losses associated with the Detroit-Windsor tunnel operations, Windsor International Airport and reduced casino revenues have all aided in the city’s financial pressures.

Windsor has been awarded $19.5M in Safe Restart Agreement funds today to help provide relief from the budgetary pressures triggered by the pandemic. The federal and provincial governments have come through in a big way to help our recovery efforts in 2021! https://t.co/0QadS7VSVW pic.twitter.com/HfJwtus4zG — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) December 16, 2020

Funds have been awarded to 48 municipalities in the province based on applications that were submitted this fall to the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Of those areas granted funding, only Toronto and Brampton received more funding than Windsor due to the region's unique revenue losses as a border city.

“We know that the 2021 budget is going to be very challenging and that difficult decisions lie ahead for Council, but 10 days before Christmas, there is no denying that the provincial government has come through for Windsor in a big way,” Dilkens said.

In addition, municipalities have been awarded funding to help offset next year’s budget challenges, with Windsor having been allocated $5,086,000, toward 2021 operating budget pressures.

The province gave specific direction to “preserve capital projects moving forward,” the city said.

With this funding in place, the city will be able to plan for the next municipal budget which will be presented in early 2021.