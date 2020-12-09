WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council has voted to extend the closure of municipal recreation centres until January as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Local arenas, pools and community centres have been closed since Dec. 7 after Windsor-Essex moved into the Red-Control stage of restrictions.

“We need to do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 locally, before it overwhelms our hospitals,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Community centres and recreation programming, by their very nature, encourage gatherings and group participation, which public health officials stress we should avoid right now.”

On Wednesday, the province reported just under 1,900 cases while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported a “record-breaking” 127 new cases.

By keeping temporary closures in place, city council says it is doing all it can to “reduce the risk that recreation facilities will be the site of future outbreaks.”

After-school programing in city facilities will continue and tenant leasing space for after-school programs or non-recreation services can continue. All recreational programming and rentals will remain closed until at least Jan.15, 2021, the city says.

Outdoor recreation activities like trails, outdoor sports courts and parks as well as skating and tobogganing “remain the best options for residents looking for a safe and healthy activity.”

While the city says residents should check the City of Windsor website for a list of online service options, those who still choose to visit City Hall need to book an appointment.

An ongoing list of city services impacted by COVID-19 is available on the City of Windsor website.