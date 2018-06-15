

CTV Windsor





A joint meeting of Windsor Council and the City’s planning committee for the new single site acute care hospital has been pushed back a month.

The meeting, intended to deal with the re-zoning of lands for the mega-hospital, was originally scheduled for July 16.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the meeting has been rescheduled for August 13.

Dilkens says the documents, which are currently available online, will require more time to review.

Council will discuss zoning requirements for the property at County Road 42 and the 9th concession to change the zoning from agriculture to institutional.

Dilkens adds the two meetings will still take place on the same night, but this delay should give councillors and the public ample time to review the rezoning materials.

It's expected a number of delegates who oppose the proposed location of the hospital will speak to the issue.

The overall price-tag of the future Regional Acute Care Hospital for Windsor-Essex is expected to be around $2-billion.