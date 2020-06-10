The city is hosting a second round of sanitizer distribution to small businesses after handing out 5,000 litres last month.

Local businesses that missed out on the first round of distribution are encouraged to visit the WFCU Centre on Friday between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to pick up the free sanitizer. Any non-profit community, cultural, or religious service groups are also encouraged to pick up the product as they prepare to restart operations.

“Owing to tremendous local donations, the City of Windsor is able to offer a second, expanded round of hand sanitizer distribution,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a news release. “This is a fantastic example of how our community comes together and supports one another in times of need. It just makes me so proud to be a Windsorite.”

Much of the local product has been made available from Hiram Walker & Sons and will be made available in 375 ml bottles supplied by Highbury Canco in Leamington and is produced to World Health Organization standards.

An organization can pick-up a maximum of five bottles. Depending on turnout, the city says it has enough product available to distribute to at least 1,000 local groups and businesses this week.

The City of Windsor has been coordinating the distribution of locally made hand sanitizer to regional hospitals, first responders, long term care and retirement homes, shelters, and essential workers.

The free hand sanitizer will be distributed through a no contact drive thru at the WFCU. Drivers are asked to enter through the intersection of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way following the signage to the depot tents.