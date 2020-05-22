WINDSOR, ONT. -- The spot where Windsor residents used to line up for concert tickets and Spitfires games, has become a queue for hand sanitizer.

The City of Windsor is providing free hand sanitizer to local entrepreneurs through a no-contact drive-thru at the WFCU Centre on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says it’s to assist local small businesses in their restart efforts.

Drivers are asked to enter through the intersection of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way and then follow the signage to the depot tents where staff will ask to see a driver’s license and business card.

The line to get hand sanitizer at the WFCU Centre in Windsor. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/CSmzA3CVa7 — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) May 22, 2020

At one point Friday morning, the line extended down McHugh Street to Lauzon Road.

Dilkens says due to the tremendous level of local product being made available by Hiram Walker and Sons, as well as BASF, the city is able to make a quantity of hand sanitizer available to support small businesses.

The sanitizer is produced to World Health Organization standards and is available in 375-millilitre bottles and 1-litre bottles supplied by Highbury Canco in Leamington, up to a maximum of eight litres per business.

Depending on turnout, the city expects to have enough product available to distribute to at least 500 businesses.

For the past several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has also been coordinating the distribution of locally produced hand sanitizer to regional hospitals, first responders, long term care and retirement homes, shelters and essential workers.