City of Windsor receives over $3 million from OLG for hosting Caesars Windsor

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced a payment of over $3 million to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

    OLG is making a first quarter (April 1 -June 30) payment totaling $3,052,259 to the city.

    The OLG says these payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

    Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $95,370,033.

    —With files from AM800

