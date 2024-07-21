City of Windsor receives over $3 million from OLG for hosting Caesars Windsor

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced a payment of over $3 million to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

OLG is making a first quarter (April 1 -June 30) payment totaling $3,052,259 to the city.

The OLG says these payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $95,370,033.

—With files from AM800