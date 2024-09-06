WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lakeshore relaxes zoning rules to allow for new home construction

    The Town of Lakeshore has approved a relaxing of its zoning rules to allow up to four units by right in residential areas.

    Councillors approved the change at a special meeting on Tuesday.

    The move is meant to help the town secure federal funding under Ottawa’s housing accelerator program.

    Mayor Tracey Bailey said council showed “bold leadership” as it aims to address the housing crisis.

    The move will allow up to four units on any residential property that meets building regulations.

