WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Friday morning fire in west Windsor

    Windsor fire crews respond to a home on Cameron Avenue near Riverside Drive. Sept 6, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Windsor fire crews respond to a home on Cameron Avenue near Riverside Drive. Sept 6, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)
    Windsor fire crews were out early Friday morning.

    According to AM800 News, fire broke out a multi-unit complex on Cameron Avenue near Riverside Drive.

    There is no word on what caused the fire, possible injuries or a damage estimate.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

