Friday morning fire in west Windsor
Windsor fire crews were out early Friday morning.
According to AM800 News, fire broke out a multi-unit complex on Cameron Avenue near Riverside Drive.
There is no word on what caused the fire, possible injuries or a damage estimate.
More details will be provided as they become available.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Statistics Canada to release August jobs report today amid labour market slowdown
Statistics Canada is set to release its August labour force survey this morning.
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
Teen accused of killing 4 at Apalachee High is set to appear in court. His father was also arrested
The 14-year-old accused of fatally shooting four people at his high school in Georgia was expected to make his first court appearance Friday, a day after his father was also arrested for allowing his son to have a weapon.
'It's remarkable!': Meteor captured on Calgary doorbell camera
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
Inside the Georgia high school where a sleepy morning was pierced by gunfire
It was the middle of second period at Apalachee High School, and the boy who few knew slipped out of his algebra class in J Hall again. That didn't strike his fellow students as unusual.
Jacob Hoggard seeking to appeal his sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court
Former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is seeking leave to appeal his sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
International students in Kitchener, Ont. lose thousands of dollars to alleged rental scam
More than a dozen international students fell for a scam involving a fake apartment rental. Here's what experts say renters should do when hunting for a new home.
-
Senior seriously injured in Guelph crash, driver flees the scene
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Crash reported on Highway 24 in Cambridge
Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Thursday evening.
London
-
'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
-
$132 million in funding announced for 370 units on old Victoria Hospital site
More than $132 million in funding for affordable housing in London was announced at city hall today – just blocks away from where that money will be put to good use.
-
Reported high-rise crane stunt dubbed 'risky' and 'dangerous'
What appears to be a stunt on a crane high above London, Ont. is gaining traction online and disdain from some viewers and emergency officials.
Barrie
-
Suspended G1 driver faces criminal charges after traffic stop turns into drug bust: OPP
Provincial police say an officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Yonge Street in Midland, which led to the seizure of a large amount of street drugs, cash, and weapons and resulted in criminal charges.
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
-
Bradford's photo radar program generates $1.88M in fines in 4 months
Bradford West Gwillimbury's mayor says he's "very enthusiastic" about the impacts of the town's new Automated Speed Enforcement program, which has generated $1.88 million in fines since its launch in May.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing Sudbury woman found in Point Grondine Park
Indigenous and provincial police are investigating after the body of a Sudbury woman was found in Point Grondine Park near Killarney several hours after she was reported missing.
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect accused of posing as a teacher, threatened child to send intimate images
A 41-year-old resident of the Sault is accused of posing as a teacher from Wasaga Beach and threatening a child from a nearby community into sending intimate images of themselves.
-
Fentanyl with a street value of $400K seized in northwestern Ont.
Two suspects from southern Ontario have been charged after police in Kenora, Ont., made a major drug bust on Labour Day.
-
Water restored in Little Current, but still not safe to drink
Water service has been restored in Little Current on Manitoulin Island, but it's still not safe to drink, officials said Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
-
Buying booze more 'convenient' across Ontario, but that convenience comes with a price
The change to how and where alcohol is sold gives Ontarians more options on when and where they can buy beer and wine, but it could come at a steeper price.
-
'Slow-moving' weather system could bring 30-45 mm of rain to Ottawa tonight and Saturday
Environment Canada says a "slow-moving weather system will bring a soaking rain" to Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with 20 to 30 mm of rain tonight and another 10 to 15 mm on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
-
Man arrested after 5 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Toronto
A man in his 30s has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in East York injured five people on Friday morning.
-
Three suspects charged in carjacking, string of GTA home invasions targeting luxury cars
Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of home invasions and carjackings targeting luxury vehicles in the GTA over the last month or so, police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal workers remove homeless tent with woman inside
The City of Montreal says it will investigate what happened when city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in Jeanne-Mance Park after witnesses say one tent was lifted from the ground with someone inside of it.
-
Many people at risk never got their 2nd mpox vaccine dose, public health agencies say
Public health agencies are encouraging people who received a first dose of mpox vaccine over the last two years to make sure they get a second dose.
-
Two Montreal children struck in separate accidents, prompting calls for greater vigilance
Two close calls have left communities shaken on opposite sides of the city of Montreal. In Ahuntsic, a six-year-old was struck by a school bus driver this morning. In Ville Marie, a three-year-old was hit by an SUV under similar circumstances.
Winnipeg
-
Judge to give verdict in case of Manitoba jail guard accused in death of inmate
A Manitoba judge is expected to deliver his verdict today in the case of a senior corrections officer charged in the death of an inmate.
-
'We were all shaken': Kids dropped off by bus at wrong stop amid issues with division's new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
Carbon tax, inflation, crime debated at Elmwood-Transcona byelection forum
An all party forum attracted three of the six candidates in the Elmwood-Transcona byelection, where the hopefuls were pressed on crime, the cost of living, and climate change.
Edmonton
-
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
-
$250M price of Edmonton's renovation wish list for Commonwealth Stadium
Nearly 50 years after it was built, the City of Edmonton says Commonwealth Stadium could use some major renovations.
-
'Don't do it': New study shows harms should Alberta expand online gambling options
The author of a new report is warning the Government of Alberta against expanding online gambling in the province.
Calgary
-
Calgary city councillor pushes back against province's Green Line letter
The fallout from the province's decision to stop funding Calgary's Green Line construction has turned into a personal and political battle between some city councillors and Alberta's transportation minister.
-
Several businesses, public areas in Jasper National Park and townsite now open, slated to open soon
Several Jasper businesses, trails and areas are now open or soon-to-be accessible.
-
'Mother Nature is the greatest artist of all': Hidden art delights trail walkers in Banff
The Art in Nature Trail features a collection of art pieces carefully placed, and in some cases strategically tucked away, along a three-kilometre stretch around the Bow River.
Regina
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
'Pure annoyance': Cricket infestation taking over south Sask. farm
James Schiller says crickets are taking over his farm southwest of Regina.
-
Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan opens up major fundraising campaign to general public
The Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan has opened up a major fundraising campaign to the general public in hopes of finding the cure for dementia.
Vancouver
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Ambulance diversions underway as Royal Columbian Hospital attempts smoother tech transition
British Columbia has spent years planning and implementing a purely digital medical record system for the province's hospitals – and one of the largest is now sending away some patients as it attempts a smoother transition than its peers.
-
B.C. reverses course on changes to school tube-feeding program after backlash from family
Jaxton Tory did not get to start Grade 6 with his peers in Ladner, B.C., this week, due to his diet.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
-
Gas prices fall across the Maritimes
The price of gas has decreased across the Maritimes for a third week in a row.
-
Heavy rainfall expected for most of the Maritimes Saturday, with highest amounts in western N.S.
Rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for several areas across the Maritimes this weekend.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.