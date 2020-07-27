WINDSOR, ONT. -- All residents are now welcome to take locally made hand sanitizer home as part of the city’s free program.

The City of Windsor will offer free hand sanitizer through a no-contact drive-thru at the WFCU Centre Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. Drivers are asked to enter through the intersection of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way and follow the signs to the depot tents.

“The City of Windsor and our private sector partners have been working for months to make sanitizer available for essential workers,” Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release. “As our community re-opened, we made free product available for businesses, not-for-profits and faith organizations. I’m pleased that we have enough sanitizer available to provide a general public giveaway too.”

The city has been coordinating free hand sanitizer pick-ups since late May offering bottles to hospitals, first responders, long-term care and retirement homes, shelters, essential workers, non-profits and small businesses. In total, 10,000 litres of product were given out across three distribution events.

The hand sanitizer is produced to World Health Organization standards and will be made available in 375 ml bottles supplied by Highbury Canco in Leamington, the news release states. Each vehicle can receive up to four bottles.

Depending on turnout, the City of Windsor says it has enough product available hand out to at least 1,000 vehicles this week.