

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say one teenager is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting in Toronto's east end.

Emergency crews responded to the incident early Sunday morning in Scarborough, where they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car.

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital, while a 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified by police as Mohammed Gharda of Toronto.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

They say it's Toronto's 30th homicide of 2018.