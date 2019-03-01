

CTV Windsor





Windsor 311 services – there’s an app for that.

The City of Windsor is offering a new customer service app called Windsor311.

“We’ve had a great connection with the residents of Windsor through our call centre for more than a decade,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “We started with phone calls to 311, and we followed that with 311 online, email and texting, and now there’s an app for that too.”

There are currently seven service request categories with 19 sub-categories to choose from on the app (nine involving snow removal), and more will be added in the future.

The seven overarching categories are:

1. Animals

2. City-owned property

3. Graffiti

4. Property maintenance

5. Snow and ice

6. Streets and sidewalks

7. Report a concern not listed

Residents can download the app, choose the most appropriate category for the situation and send.

The app is compatible with iPads, iPhones and Android devices; allows for photos and GPS locating; and is free to install.

To download the app visit the app store that works for your mobile device and search for Windsor311.

The city launched the 311 service on August 22, 2005 and has received over two million calls, online requests, emails and texts since that time.