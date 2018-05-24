

CTV Windsor





Two people have been sent to hospital after what is described as a “spectacular’ three-vehicle crash in LaSalle.

The collision took place between a cube van and two SUV’s around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Carol Carr tells CTV News she heard a bang and watched in disbelief as this cube van slid on its side along Malden Road. She called 911 and told the dispatcher “there’s a mess out here.”

Carr says she then looked to her right and saw two vehicles more than 100 meters away.

“I ran over to help this young man in the car, somebody was already attending to him, and I just got blankets for his head,” adds Carr.

Essex-Windsor EMS took two people to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two other people involved in the crash declined medical help.

LaSalle Staff Sergeant Kevin Beaudoin tells CTV News it was a “horrific crash.”

Malden Road reopened within five hours of the collision.

Nearby residents say they knew something like this was bound to happen, due to the speed of vehicles on the road.

Police are still hoping to speak to anyone who may have been on Malden Road around the time of the crash, and may have seen some or all of the vehicles in the moments before they collided.