

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have now released more information about the charges laid against a man accused of wielding a shotgun at a hotel and a business.

Jeffrey Martyniuk, 42, of Windsor has been charged with 10 firearm related offences.

They are possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a firearm while not holding a licence, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, six counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited and handling a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act.

Police officers were first dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Howard Ave around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person with a gun.

Officers arrived and could hear screaming coming from a room at the hotel. They entered, but police say several people left the room including a man who was reported to have a long gun.

At about 4:20 a.m., officers were called to Titan Tool and Die at Howard Avenue and Charles Street. They spoke to a number of employees who had safely exited the business and reported seeing a man carrying a shotgun.

The suspect was last seen running barefoot eastbound.

Police say their investigation revealed that the suspect injured his foot while at the business and left a blood trail behind.

The canine unit helped track the suspect who was found hiding under a back porch of a home in the 500 block of Charles Street, and he was placed under arrest.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com