University of Windsor upholds decision on agreements with pro-Palestinian protesters

The University of Windsor board of governors has upheld its decision to disqualify a motion that aims to pause a pair of agreements with pro-Palestinian protesters.

At their meeting Tuesday evening, board member Daniel Ableser challenged the legal opinion which saw the board chair dismiss his motion.

The board discussed the legal matter in camera before declaring in public session the motion's dismissal had been upheld.

The agreements saw the end to a nine-week encampment protest of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The deals drew criticism from alumni and Windsor’s Jewish leaders.