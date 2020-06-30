WINDSOR, ONT. -- As most of the region has moved into Stage 2, the City of Windsor will start reopening more of its facilities and services next week.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens along with senior city staff announced plans to reopen at City Hall Tuesday. Plans will include hiring back workers who have been laid off due to the pandemic as well as safely restarting some city services such as city officiated outdoor wedding ceremonies, splash pads, some counter services and more.

“Re-opening municipal facilities is certainly going to be more challenging than it was to shut them down,” said Dilkens. “We need to recall and train staff on new health and safety protocols; prepare and reconfigure some facilities and ensure adequate PPE is on hand.”

Some municipal facilities and services are set to reopen next week, while others requiring “more preparatory activity” will be opened later this summer. Others will remain closed until Windsor is permitted to move to Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan.

What’s opened what’s closed

Seven of nine splash pads will reopen in the city on July 13. With new public health recommendations in play, splash pad areas will be enclosed with temporary fencing and staff will be stationed on site to limit the number of people using the pad. The splash pad at Remington Booster Park will remain closed as it is located inside the fenced outdoor pool area and the small splash pad at Kimmy Lucier (Mic Mac Park) will also stay closed as the area is too small to allow proper social distancing.

While residents will be able to cool off in the splash pads they will have to wait a bit longer for city pools and Sandpoint Beach to reopen. The city said given then “operational challenges associated with enforcing social distancing” at pools they will not be reopening at this time. Sandpoint Beach will reopen either on or before Aug. 4 and the city will hire a private contractor to undertake water-quality testing as the health unit announced they do not have the current capacity to do so.

“The period leading up to this reopening is necessary to recall and train staff on new public health protocols, as well as to allow for the installation of lifeguard chairs and swimming area lines,” a news release stated regarding the delay to reopen the beach.

Playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment are not permitted to reopen during Stage 2, but outdoor team sports may resume for training purposes, no games or scrimmages are allowed. Park permits will also be oerfor small gathering such as weddings and picnics.

The city will offer five weeks of modified day camps for kids ages three to 14 from Aug. 4 to Sept. 4 at the WFCU centre and Capri Pizzeria Complex, subject to demand for the program. Staff will be re-called and trained on new pandemic-related guidelines and camp programming. A registration period for the camps will start on July 2 – July 12.

The city has decided to keep all other indoor recreation and culture facilities, including Willistead Manor closed for now. Previously booked rentals up to Sept. 7 will be cancelled.

City services

The following city services will be available by appointment only starting Monday, July 6.