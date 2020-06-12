WINDSOR, ONT. -- Due to COVID-19 the City of Windsor’s Recreation and Culture department has announced the official cancellation of planned summer programming.

All of the city’s previously advertised summer programming has been cancelled given programming restrictions, physical distancing and approved gather numbers.

“Even when the City of Windsor enters Stage 2 of the framework to reopening our province, recreational activities will be restricted at indoor facilities, therefore it limits the type of programs we can offer,” Ray Mensour, Executive Director of Recreation and Culture said in a news release.

“Until we have more provincial clearance and a better idea of what we can and can’t offer our residents, we are disappointed to announce that the 2020 summer programming will be cancelled.”

The city will continue to monitor provincial re-opening approvals and plan accordingly updating information online at activewindsor.ca.

In addition, the city is also reminding residents to take the day camp survey for input on modifications to safely run day camp programs.