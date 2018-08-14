

CTV Windsor





It was a jam-packed nine hour meeting at Windsor City Hall Monday night as council approved the rezoning of the new $2-billion mega hospital on County Road 42 near the airport.

The area is known known as the Sandwich South Planning District.

City councilors including Hilary Payne, Jo Anne Gignac, Fred Francis, Paul Borrelli, Irek Kusmierczyk, John Elliott and the mayor were all in support.

They voted 8-2 in favour of the motion at the end of the meeting, which started Monday at 6 p.m. and ended Tuesday at 3:45 a.m.

Approval was needed before construction on the mega hospital could begin.

More than 60 delegates took the microphone, including doctors, lawyers, architects, and residents on both sides of the issue.

Critics argue the city's 500-page report featured flawed projections for future job and population growth.

The meeting was preceded by a rally out front of city hall, where at least 100 people were on hand, mostly to speak out against the proposed acute care hospital location.