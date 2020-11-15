WINDSOR, ONT. -- Over 150 charges have been laid following a joint service traffic enforcement initiative in the area.

Thursday, OPP, Windsor Police and Lasalle Police joined forces focusing on speeding, including a stunt driving charge issued to an individual operating a vehicle at more than 50 kilometers per hour over the posted limit.

Target areas included:

  • Highway 401 in Lakeshore
  • EC Row at Dominion, Windsor
  • Front Road, Lasalle
  • River Raod, Lasalle
  • Highway 3 at Todd Lane
  • Highway 3 at Sexton Side Road