Over 150 charges laid after traffic enforcement initiative
Published Sunday, November 15, 2020 5:23PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Over 150 charges have been laid following a joint service traffic enforcement initiative in the area.
Thursday, OPP, Windsor Police and Lasalle Police joined forces focusing on speeding, including a stunt driving charge issued to an individual operating a vehicle at more than 50 kilometers per hour over the posted limit.
Target areas included:
- Highway 401 in Lakeshore
- EC Row at Dominion, Windsor
- Front Road, Lasalle
- River Raod, Lasalle
- Highway 3 at Todd Lane
- Highway 3 at Sexton Side Road