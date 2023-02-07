City committee recommends approval of 387-unit housing development at former Fogolar Furlan site

A city committee unanimously endorsed re-zoning lands for a massive proposed housing development in central Windsor Monday night.

But not before neighbouring residents around the Fogolar Furlan property spoke out against the project.

The proposed development would see five, six-storey buildings go up on the former Foglar Furlan sports fields on approximately 10 acres of land.

The proposal calls for a total of 387 units, nearly 500 parking spaces and a new access road to the subdivision off North Service Road.

And neighbours aren’t happy.

“Is this something that you would want in your backyard?” asks Amy Grady. “I understand, build something there, but not that.”

“I believe the magnitude of this project is too big,” said Grant Debroe, a resident who’s house backs onto the proposed development. “That’s my personal opinion.”

“None of us residents want this in our area,” said another delegate speaking before the Heritage and Development Standing Committee.

Complaints range from view obstruction to increased neighbourhood traffic, pollution, privacy and shadows that will “steal sunshine” and upset existing residents’ quality of life.

“Why are you pushing this when no one wants it?” said another nearby resident.

The matter has been before the development committee before, but was deferred multiples times to appease neighbours’ set-back concerns.

Proponent HD Development Group made adjustments and moved the development 20 metres away from the neighbouring backyards.

“I sincerely hope area residents who are opposed to this development will be pleased with our new latest design,” said Haider Habib of the HD Development Group.

“In my professional opinion, I feel like this is sound planning,” said Jackie Lassaline, who was hired on by the proponents to undertake a comprehensive study of the development to ensure it complied with the city and provincial planning documents. “I do believe it conforms with the official plan of the city of windsor and does comply with the comprehensive zoning bylaw.”

The committee members agreed.

“It’s checking all the boxes. But yes, there will be impacts for the people in the neighbourhood,” said Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie, noting the need for housing in Windsor outweighs the neighbourhood concerns.

“We have a housing crisis in this community, we have a housing crisis that we need to address,” said McKenzie. “That means intensification. Intensification in previously and currently developed areas.”

With the committee’s unanimous recommendation, the application will now like go before council in March.