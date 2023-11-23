Cirque du Soleil returns to Windsor with 'Crystal' on ice performance

On Thursday afternoon at the WFCU Centre, world renowned Cirque du Soleil offered a preview of an upcoming show.

The production is called "Crystal," and it’s the iconic company’s first acrobatic exhibition on ice.

Moreover, like all cirque events it promises to reveal dynamic acrobatics, circus artistry, set design, costumes, and magic. Crystal has been see by more than one-point-eight-million people worldwide in over 60 countries.

The tour is set for five performances in Windsor at the WFCU Centre from November 30th until December 3rd.

"Amazing acts, crazy stunts, and the mapping and the projections on the ice complete the experience,” said publicist with Cirque du Soleil, Roberto Larroude.

"It's a sight for eyes. It's amazing."

For tickets, visit their website.