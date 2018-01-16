

The Chrysler Pacifica has won Family Car of the Year, at the 2018 "best of" awards from cars.com

The awards were presented at The Fillmore in Detroit, Tuesday evening.

“Thanks to the entire staff at cars.com for this award. It’s an honour ” said an FCA spokesperson, while accepting the award.

The Windsor-built Pacifica beat out the Honda Ridgeline and Subaru Outback.

“This solidifies the Pacifica as the ultimate family vehicle.”

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid model was also nominated for Eco-Friendly Car of the Year, but lost to the Chevy Bolt E-V.

The Volkswagen Atlas took home the top award, as The Best of 2018.