Windsor-built minivan takes home more hardware
Chrysler Pacifica wins Family Car of the Year award, from cars.com on January 16, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV WINDSOR
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 10:33PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 10:47PM EST
The Chrysler Pacifica has won Family Car of the Year, at the 2018 "best of" awards from cars.com
The awards were presented at The Fillmore in Detroit, Tuesday evening.
“Thanks to the entire staff at cars.com for this award. It’s an honour ” said an FCA spokesperson, while accepting the award.
The Windsor-built Pacifica beat out the Honda Ridgeline and Subaru Outback.
“This solidifies the Pacifica as the ultimate family vehicle.”
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid model was also nominated for Eco-Friendly Car of the Year, but lost to the Chevy Bolt E-V.
The Volkswagen Atlas took home the top award, as The Best of 2018.