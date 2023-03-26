Christopoulos misses out on 50-goal milestone, Spitfires look ahead to playoffs

It was a bittersweet moment for the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday as the team looks ahead to the playoffs, but forward Alex Christopoulos fell short in his objective to reach 50 goals in a single OHL season.

The final day of the OHL regular season is here, and the Windsor Spitfires still await their first round opponent.

Windsor lost their regular season finale 6-3 on Saturday night against the London Knights at the WFCU Centre.

Knights head coach Dale Hunter won his 900th game in the league in the same building he won his 800th back in 2019.

Windsor Spitfires forward Alex Christopoulos didn’t hit the 50-goal plateau, falling one goal short.

Windsor will host either Kitchener or Owen Sound in the first round of the playoffs.