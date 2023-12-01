Christmas show by St. Clair College aims to lift the holiday spirit

The curtain is set to rise on a production aimed at putting you into the Christmas holiday spirit.

St. Clair college students in the music theatre program are putting their best foot forward for the annual Christmas show. Opening night for "Holiday Spirit" is on Friday, Dec. 8 at the Chrysler Theatre.

This year the story centres on a variety holiday television special — set in the 1970s.

"So, all of us who have worked in the past three years together - we get to kind of come and have our show, and perform,” said, Jenna Fisch, a third-year music theatre program student at St. Clair College.

“And, it's really important I think for the community. It's a show that people come out to every year and people look forward to and I think that they're going to get a great show this year."

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Chrysler Theatre website.