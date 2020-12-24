WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Christmas Day candlelight vigil to honour the lives of Canadians who have died due to COVID-19 is going ahead, though not as originally expected.

Shine Bright YQG founder, Edy Haddad says the initial idea was to arrange a symbol of hope in an intersection on Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor, but was advised against it by Windsor Police.

“We actually announce them after the fact,” he said. “So we’ll do the artistic display and then post it online to keep everyone safe.”

Windsor police say they spoke with Haddad who was seeking approval to have a municipal intersection closed.

In an email to CTV News, police say the process for staging events are obtained through the city and that the Reopening Ontario Act restricts any gatherings.

“As police officers, we have to ensure we have the safety of the entire community on our mind. We of course don’t discourage acts of kindness, however we need to make sure they are presented within the parameters of the law,” Windsor Police Service said.

Haddad says the vigils aren’t intended to attract crowds, rather to show support to front line health care workers and hospital patients.

He says the candles are extinguished and removed within minutes of being arranged.

“We’re trying to do an artistic emblem of peace on Christmas Day to support all the thousands of Canadians who have passed away due to COVID-19,” Haddad said.

Now, he will attempt to create low-key candlelight flash mobs alone outside all of the long-term care homes in Windsor-Essex currently under outbreak.

Haddad tells CTV News the vigils will be posted on the Shine Bright YQG social media pages on Christmas Day.

“Where’s their flag at half-staff? Where’s there’s vigils? We are trying to represent Canadians that aren’t here to celebrate with their families on Christmas.”