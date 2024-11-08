WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Spits downed by Battalion at WFCU Centre

    North Bay defeated Windsor 5-4 on OHL action on Nov. 7. 2024. (Source: @OHLBattalion/X) North Bay defeated Windsor 5-4 on OHL action on Nov. 7. 2024. (Source: @OHLBattalion/X)
    Share

    Owen Van Steensel's goal at 16:42 of the second period stood up as the winner for North Bay in OHL action.

    Van Steensel scored twice for the Battalion with Ryder Carey, Andrew LeBlanc and Lirim Amidovski each contributing a goal to the 5-4 victory.

    Charlie Larocque stopped 22 of 26 shots in North Bay's net.

    Liam Greentree, Cole Davis, Noah Morneau and Jack Nesbitt each scored for Windsor. Joey Costanzo had 23 saves in the loss.

    Windsor's next game is Saturday in Saginaw.

    — With files from The Canadian Press

