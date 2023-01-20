Chinese New Year celebrations set for this weekend at Devonshire Mall

A poster advertising for the Year of the Rabbit celebration on Jan. 22, 2023 at Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Essex County Chinese Canadian Association) A poster advertising for the Year of the Rabbit celebration on Jan. 22, 2023 at Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Essex County Chinese Canadian Association)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver