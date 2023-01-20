Chinese New Year celebrations set for this weekend at Devonshire Mall

The Essex County Chinese Canadian Association (ECCCA) invites the public to celebrate at Devonshire Mall this weekend.

Officially, Chinese New Year — the Year of the Rabbit — begins on Jan. 22.

The rabbit, considered the luckiest of the 12 animals in Chinese tradition, is a symbol of intellect, peace and discernment.

The free event on Sunday begins at noon and lasts until 4 p.m. at centre court in front of Hudson’s Bay. There will be a traditional dragon dance, followed by demonstrations of Chinese art and music including folk dances, martial arts, and a children's arts and crafts corner.

Stephen Tsui is the president of the ECCCA. He is happy that the event will share Chinese culture and tradition everyone in city.

"Everybody comes to enjoy the performances and the booths and the event,” said Tsui. “Students can do crafts and art, and so, it's going to be an exciting event. Based on the past five years there's a lot of people coming to see us and this will be a great event for the community."

The last time the event was held at Devonshire Mall to mark the Chinese New Year was in early 2020, just prior to COVID-19 lockdown measures being enacted.