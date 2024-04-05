WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Child luring investigation leads to charges

    (Pexels.com / Nao Triponez) (Pexels.com / Nao Triponez)
    Share

    A 68-year-old Chatham man has been charged for allegedly luring a child online.

    In March of 2024, officers from the Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) began an investigation relating to the man luring a child under the age of 16 years of age for a sexual purpose while using various social media platforms.

    On April 3, the ICE unit and Intelligence Section arrested the man in Chatham. The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

    The victim has been identified and has been offered the necessary support.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet and conducts investigations into Internet Child Exploitation Offences in partnership with numerous Ontario Police Services and law enforcement agencies worldwide. The investigations conducted by the Chatham-Kent Police Service ICE unit are made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News