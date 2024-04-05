Child luring investigation leads to charges

A 68-year-old Chatham man has been charged for allegedly luring a child online.

In March of 2024, officers from the Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) began an investigation relating to the man luring a child under the age of 16 years of age for a sexual purpose while using various social media platforms.

On April 3, the ICE unit and Intelligence Section arrested the man in Chatham. The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The victim has been identified and has been offered the necessary support.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet and conducts investigations into Internet Child Exploitation Offences in partnership with numerous Ontario Police Services and law enforcement agencies worldwide. The investigations conducted by the Chatham-Kent Police Service ICE unit are made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.