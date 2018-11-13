

CTV Windsor





On the law enforcement side of the opioid crisis, as of Tuesday, it’s easier for local police officers to give people Naloxone.

The province amended a key regulation in the Police Services Act on Tuesday.

Chiefs will no longer be required to tell the Special Investigations Unit if an officer used Naloxone and the person later dies.

The SIU is called in whenever police are involved in a citizen being injured or killed.

Earlier this year, Windsor police Chief Al Frederick went on record saying he was against the idea of having his officers use the kits until there is legislation protecting officers from SIU investigations and potential punishment for trying to save a life.

Regardless of this change, the chief says he stands firm despite the amendment change.