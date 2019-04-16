

The appeal brought by CAMPP Windsor Essex Residents Association about the proposed Windsor mega hospital and surrounding area will be proceeding to a full oral hearing before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

LPAT has determined “based on the breadth and nature of the likely issues before it in this appeal, it requires the benefit of an oral hearing,” according to a decision released Tuesday morning.

“Our client is extremely pleased with this outcome” said Eric Gillespie, legal counsel for CAMPP. “The Tribunal has agreed many significant issues have been raised by CAMPP. For those, including the mayor, who did not seem to understand the importance of this appeal, it’s now clear from an objective perspective they were wrong. CAMPP looks forward to continuing its appeal to a successful conclusion.”

LPAT has directed the parties to continue to work on a formal list of issues, which if not agreed to within 15 days, can be addressed before the tribunal in writing.

The parties have also been directed to prepare an agreed statement of facts within 45 days.

The tribunal also confirmed the status of 28 participants who were previously accepted by the tribunal.

Windsor Regional Hospital issued a statement on the LPAT process update:

“Windsor Regional Hospital is pleased with the interim decision of LPAT on some preliminary matters and creating focus on the issues that will be subject of appeal. The Hospital is pleased that this matter is moving forward. Any delay to this very important infrastructure project for the Windsor/Essex healthcare system needs to be avoided any delay negatively impacts patient care. Since this is a relatively new process following new legislation it is hard to comment much further. “